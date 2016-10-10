MEP from Chester who was hospitalised after fracas holds out the olive branch

UKIP leadership favourite Steven Woolfe has “reached out the hand of friendship” to the fellow MEP involved in the altercation which left him hospitalised, a colleague has said.

After visiting him in hospital in Strasbourg, Ukip MEP Nathan Gill said Mr Woolfe, who lives in Chester, accepted that “things did go too far” during his confrontation with Mike Hookem in the European Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Woolfe has been discharged from hospital and Mr Gill had told reporters his colleague was recovering well, despite it being ‘touch and go’ at one stage.

A Ukip spokesman said yesterday Mr Woolfe was now ‘focused on continuing his recovery’.

Nigel Farage, currently the party’s interim leader, confirmed he has ordered an investigation into what happened in the parliament building.

Despite conflicting accounts by the two men, it appears there was an altercation following a stormy meeting of Ukip MEPs and Mr Woolfe fell and banged his head.

He subsequently collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he underwent a brain scan.

Mr Gill said Mr Woolfe, who suffered two seizures, is now feeling much better and has emailed Mr Hookem in a gesture of friendship.

“Steven has reached out the hand of friendship to Mr Hookem – to Mike – and has realised things did go too far in the MEP meeting,” he said.

“So he has made moves forward for keeping us all as a band of friends.”

Mr Gill refused to be drawn on whether Mr Woolfe would continue with his leadership bid following the shock resignation of Diane James just 18 days after she was elected.

“It’s way too early for us even to consider that,” he said.

But while there was clear relief across the party that Mr Woolfe was recovering, potential rivals were suggesting the incident raised questions over his suitability to lead the party.

Lisa Duffy, who was runner-up in last month’s leadership election, said party members were “embarrassed” by what had taken place.

“Do we want a leader who will get himself involved in an altercation, or do we want a leader who is going to be rational and reflect and deal with things in an appropriate manner?

“Violence or any kind of offering to go outside is not the way to deal with problems," she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Mr Farage said the investigation led by party chairman Paul Oakden would take place early next week "from which the truth will be discovered".

"All other claims being made in the media by representatives of Ukip who were not even there at the time are extremely unhelpful," he said.

However, Mr Oakden admitted that, with no independent witnesses to the actual incident, it may prove difficult to establish exactly what happened.

He said he was "hopeful" the two men would accept that what had occurred was "regrettable" and would agree to "move on" and get on with the election of a new leader.

"I have spoken to people who were there and everything I am being told at the moment would suggest that there were no witnesses. That is going to present a problem," he told BBC Breakfast.

"What I am hopeful of is that we have two members who accept that something happened yesterday that was unfortunate, regrettable, and they, as we all do, will want to move on from it and focus on electing our new leader."

Mr Woolfe reportedly told the Daily Mail Mr Hookem “came at me and landed a blow” after they left the meeting room to carry on the argument. Mr Hookem however is said to have “categorically” denied throwing any punches.

Any moves to prevent Mr Woolfe, the Ukip migration spokesman, standing in the leadership election will only exacerbate the bitter divisions within the party.

There was anger when he was barred from standing in the last election after it was ruled that he had submitted his nomination papers 17 minutes too late .