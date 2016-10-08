CHESTER were in seventh heaven after extending their impressive unbeaten run.
Ryan Lloyd's goal after Elliott Durrell's penalty had been parried by visiting keeper Brendan Moore proved decisive.
The Blues are now seven games unbeaten without conceding a goal.
Chester made two changes from the side that secured a 1-0 win at North Ferriby United on Tuesday night.
Striker James Alabi and midfielder Luke George replaced Kane Richards and Tom Shaw respectively in the starting line-up.
The Blues started well and came close to breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute when visiting keeper Brendan Moore parried a 25 yard goalbound shot from Elliott Durrell.
Durrell then posed more problems for the Gulls when he carved space on the left flank before hoisting a high ball beyond a crowded penalty box and wide of the far post.
Torquay respondedc in the 11th minute, but skipper Courtney Richards completely missed a chance to shoot when in a good position.
And Jamie Reid tried his luck from long range seconds later, but his attempt was blocked and cleared by the Chester defence.
Nathan Blissett showed a good turn of pace on the left flank in the 17th minute before cutting inside and firing an effort wide of the near post.
Durrell hit back for the Blues seconds later but his 20 yard strike was saved by Moore, and Ryan Lloyd saw an effort cleared as Chester looked a threat in the final third.
The Blues broke the deadlock in the 26th minute after Craig Mahon had been brought down by Joe Ward and referee Andrew Miller pointed to the penalty spot.
Durrell took the penalty but his attempt was parried into the path of Lloyd who thumped home low from six yards.
Reid tried to respond for the Gulls, but his 25 yard effort was deflected for a corner.
Mahon countered with a good run and 25 yard shot that was blocked in the 29th minute.
Durrell forced Moore to catch a high cross after good work with James Akintunde on the left flank, and Damon Lathrope responded seconds later with a shot from the left edge of the penalty box which flew inches wide of near post.
Blues keeper Liam Roberts looked relieved to see a 39th minute effort from Reid on the left wing drop wide of the far post.
Durrell came close to doubling Chester's account in the 42nd minute, but his shot from the edge of the penalty box dropped inches wide of the left post off an assist by Akintunde.
Luke Young forced Roberts into an instinctive save seconds before the break after a neat build up by the visitors.
Torquay looked strong immediately after the interval but failed to test Roberts.
Akintunde was twice denied a goal in quick succession before the hour mark when his first effort was blocked and his follow up was headed off the line by Giancarlo Gallifuoco.
Akintunde was then substituted by Kane Richards and Durrell was replaced by Jordan Chapell as Chester tried to protect their 1-0 lead.
Chapell burst forward in the 72nd minute but saw his shot tipped wide by Moore as Chester pressed.
But Torquay came close to an equaliser in the 75th minute when Lathrope saw his goalbound effort tipped onto the bar by Roberts.
Chester carved a good chance to score five minutes from time when Chapell blasted a shot that Moore spilled and Alabi's follow up was saved by the keeper.
And Chapell drilled a low shot wide of the left post in a tense finale that featured four minutes of stoppage time.
CHESTER (4-4-2): Roberts, Hunt, Hughes, Astles, Vassell, George, Mahon, Lloyd (Joyce 81), Durrell (Chapell 66), Akintunde (Richards 60), Alabi. Subs (not used): Hudson, Horwood.
TORQUAY UNITED (4-4-2): Moore, Ward (Nicholson 82), Gallifuoco, McGinty, Rowe-Turner, Richards, Young, Lathrope, Reid, Chaney, Blissett. Subs (not used): Palfrey, Ambalu.
REFEREE: Andrew Miller (County Durham).
ATTENDANCE: 2,201.
