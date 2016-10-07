'Creepy clown' craze spreads to Cheshire as police warn pranksters

PRANKSTERS have been warned against dressing up as clowns and scaring children and vulnerable people.

The craze has been sweeping the USA and is now spreading abroad with Cheshire Police confirming a 'very small number' of incidents in the county.

Many people have a genuine fear of clowns – a condition called coulrophobia that reportedly soared in the 1980s after the release of horror writer Stephen King's novel It.

The book featured an evil clown named Pennywise which preyed on children and hid in the sewer system.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police warned jokers that scaring vulnerable people could be classed as a criminal offence.

He said: “We are aware of the current trend in America of people dressing up as clowns which has reached the UK and received some publicity in the media.

“We have received a very small number of reports relating to this phenomenon here in Cheashire and we are also aware of rumour circulating on social media.

“While we appreciate the Hallowe'en is just a short time away, scaring people – especially childen and vulnerable people – in this way is completely unacceptable and could constitute an offence.

“Anyone who sees any suspicious activity, or who has been intimidated or upset by thus behaviour, should call Cheshire police immediately on 101.”