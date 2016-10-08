Ellesmere Port elderly couple paid £31,000 too much in pension blunder

BUNGLING government officials have admitted overpaying an elderly couple £31,630 in pension credit over nine years.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says it will not seek to reclaim the money from military veteran Tommy McGill, 87, and wife Catherine, 88, as it was down to an “official error”.

But the couple, of Cygnet Close, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, claim they are already being docked a huge £65 a week – a sum they say they can’t afford to lose.

“I’m completely and utterly baffled,” said Mr McGill, a former sniper who underwent extensive surgery after being blown up in Palestine in 1945.

“There’s no way I’ve had an extra £31,000 – I would definitely have noticed that kind of extra money sitting in my bank account. It’s not as though we’ve suddenly been going on flashy holidays or anything like that!

“I spoke to one of their people on the phone and he apologised but said they were going to start taking the money back. Their incompetence is unbelievable. It’s been tough for me and my wife – we’re not spring chickens any more!”

The blunder has caused the couple a huge amount of stress at a time when Mrs McGill is undergoing treatment for cancer.

It also comes just a year after burglars reportedly stole their life savings of £84,000 from a safe inside their home on September 29, 2015. The police never caught the culprits, Mr McGill said.

Following dozens of calls to DWP, the desperate couple sought the help of Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Mr McGill also contacted the Standard as he wanted other people to see the extent of the blunder made by the taxpayer-funded government department.

Mr Madders said this week: “I am staggered at the high-handed and incompetent handling of this by the DWP. Mr McGill has been able to demonstrate clearly that he has given all the relevant information to the DWP on numerous occasions over several years so to suddenly decide they have paid him £30,000 too much is deeply troubling for Mr McGill.

“To do so without any written explanation smacks of an arrogance that does not befit their actions. I hope we can sort this out for Mr McGill as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for DWP said the overpayment had occurred as a private pension of the McGills had not been correctly taken into account when calculating pension credit.

The ‘debt’ had been written off, he said, and the couple’s reduced pension was down to a recalculation of their entitlement.

“We want to ensure that people get the benefits they are entitled to,” the spokesman said. “Where mistakes are made we always aim to rectify these as quickly as possible.”

In a letter to Mr McGill and Mr Madders, seen by this newspaper, the DWP’s complaints resolutions manager Steve Beech goes into more detail.

He states the overpayment, which dates back to April 2007, “has been classed as non-recoverable due to official error” but a pension credit review in June this year had led to a reduction in entitlement from £446.96 a week to £381.91.

Mr Beech added: “I would like to offer my apologies to Mr McGill for any confusion or inconvenience he has experienced during this time.”

However, Mr McGill maintains he never received the extra £31,630 and is demanding to know why his pension payments have been slashed by £65 for more than two months.

He said a DWP official visited his home in 2014 to go through the couple’s income, which includes an Abbey Life pension for Mr McGill and one for Mrs McGill from Kingfisher plc, the former owner of Woolworths, her previous employer.

The official implied there had been confusion over the Kingfisher pension, Mr McGill said, but no changes were subsequently made to the couple’s state pension.

“If they realised they had made a mistake at that time why didn’t they recalculate our pension two years ago?” he said. “I want to see in black and white what is going on here.”

Over the years Mr McGill, who has three sons and four great grandchildren, has also worked for the South African police and on a whaling vessel in the Antarctic in the 1950s. A crack-shot with a rifle, he represented the Great British team and bagged a world record in 1975, receiving the Queen’s Medal for his efforts.