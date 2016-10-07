Chester girl Erin Cross, 6, to fly home next week after successful leukaemia treatment in USA

A SCHOOLGIRL from Chester is preparing to face the final hurdle in her battle against cancer.

Erin Cross and her parents will fly back to the UK next week following a successful treatment programme in the USA.

The six-year-old underwent pioneering Car T Cell therapy at Seattle Children's Hospital and has seen her aggressive leukaemia beaten into remission.

News that the treatment had worked was met with delight by her army of supporters who rallied to raise more than £260,000 to fund her care.

After a fortnight of celebrations, smiley Erin and her parents Ant and Sarah, from Upton, are preparing themselves for the final stage – a bone marrow transplant in Manchester.

Sarah said it could mean her daughter will be in hospital isolation over Christmas.

She said: “We're getting ourselves together for the next leg of this incredibly tough journey; the flight home next week, then lots of tests at Manchester Children's Hospital followed by a couple of weeks of pre conditioning chemotherapy and radiation, then a bone marrow transplant, then six to eight weeks in complete isolation probably over Christmas time too.

“But we've got this far and we will continue to stay strong and keep going on regardless of how hard it is. Erin's smile will get us through it.”

She added: “I can't believe Erin still has so much to go through when she's gone through so much already, but I know she can do it. She's unbelievably strong and we love her so much.”

Erin initially reacted badly to the Car T Cell Therapy, which sees her immune system cells bolstered into cancer-busting ones.

At the start of September she suffered a series of seizures and stopped breathing, before medics saved her life. She then pulled through and test results showed no sign of leukaemia cells.

Doctors in the UK said the new therapy might be her only chance as standard chemotherapy had started to prove ineffective.

Erin, who was first diagnosed in 2012 at the age of two, needed her cancer to be in remission before she can have a bone marrow transplant, which should finally see her rid of the disease.

A Car T Cell trial opened at Great Ormond Steet Hospital in London but it was restricted to just one child a month, and time was of the essence for little Erin.

Dozens of people have written messages of support and love to Erin and her family as they prepare to face their final challenge. One said: “Erin is looking so well and utterly gorgeous, the next stage will pass and you have the support and love of so many people following you.”