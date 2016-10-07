Chester politician Steven Woolfe offers 'hand of friendship' to fellow MEP after altercation

Ukip leadership favourite Steven Woolfe has "reached out the hand of friendship" to the fellow MEP involved in the altercation which resulted in him being treated in hospital, a colleague has said.

After visiting him in hospital in Strasbourg, Ukip MEP Nathan Gill said Chester politician Mr Woolfe accepted that "things did go too far" during his confrontation with Mike Hookem in the European Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Gill told reporters that while Mr Woolfe, 49, was recovering well, he was being kept in hospital for a further 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

"It was at one stage touch and go," he said.

Nigel Farage - currently the party's interim leader - confirmed he has ordered an investigation into what happened in the parliament building.

Despite conflicting accounts by the two men, it appears there was an altercation following a stormy meeting of Ukip MEPs and Mr Woolfe fell and banged his head.

He subsequently collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he underwent a brain scan.

Mr Gill said Mr Woolfe - who suffered two seizures - is now feeling much better and has emailed Mr Hookem in a gesture of friendship.

"Steven has this morning reached out the hand of friendship to Mr Hookem - to Mike - and has realised that things did go too far in the MEP meeting," he said.

"So he has made moves forward for keeping us all as a band of friends."

Mr Gill refused to be drawn on whether Mr Woolfe would continue with his leadership bid following the shock resignation of Diane James just 18 days after she was elected.

"I think it is way too early for us even to consider that," he said.

But while there was clear relief across the party that Mr Woolfe was recovering, potential rivals were suggesting the incident raised questions over his suitability to lead the party.

Lisa Duffy, who was runner-up in last month's leadership election, said party members were "embarrassed" by what had taken place.

"Do we want a leader who will get himself involved in an altercation, or do we want a leader who is going to be rational and reflect and deal with things in an appropriate manner?

"Violence or any kind of offering to go outside is not the way to deal with problems," she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Mr Farage said the investigation led by party chairman Paul Oakden would take place early next week "from which the truth will be discovered".

"All other claims being made in the media by representatives of Ukip who were not even there at the time are extremely unhelpful," he said.

However, Mr Oakden admitted that, with no independent witnesses to the actual incident, it may prove difficult to establish exactly what happened.

He said he was "hopeful" the two men would accept that what had occurred was "regrettable" and would agree to "move on" and get on with the election of a new leader.