Cheshire Oaks aerial activity park Freedome to open next week

Freestyle aerial park Freedome will open its doors next week at Cheshire Oaks.

The Cheshire Oaks park will host brand new all-action activities alongside established Sky Zone features including Glow, which sees state of the art light installations illuminate the park at night and Warrior, a three lane assault course and ultimate test of aerial skills.

The park will also feature Dodgeball, free jump courts, parkour areas and airbags for acrobatic jumps as well as special sessions for toddlers and fitness.

The first Freedome park in the UK is being headed by Peter Brown, the brand's recently appointed managing director for the UK and Europe and who has spent the last 20 years working within the adventure activity industry.

Keen to promote active lifestyles in the local community, Freedome is now the official sponsor of the Chester & District Youth Football League (CDJFL) for the 2016-2017 season and official shirt sponsor for the The Upton JFC under 10s team in the league.

Mr Brown said: "We're hugely excited to be partnering with the local youth football league and to be able to support sport in the area. Freedome will encourage even more ways to keep fit and stay active when we launch and we're keen to champion this ethos both in and out of the park."

CDJFL chairman Brian Messham said: “We’re delighted to have Freedome onboard as our sponsor and would like to thank them their generosity.

“The park will be encouraging its customers to be as active as possible, whilst having fun in a safe environment, which is something the league strives for for all its players.

“Our clubs will be welcomed to Freedome with the hope of Club nights and functions within the coming months."

Freedome will be investing £1.8 million into the local economy and creating 45 full time equivalent positions, many of which will go to 18-24 year olds.

Following the launch of the first park in Cheshire Oaks on October 14, Freedome will be pursuing strategic growth in the UK while establishing flagship locations in territories across Europe. At present, there are plans in place for Freedome parks in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Russia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and France.