Oil tanker driver, 40, dies after collision with second tanker in Ellesmere Port

THE driver of an oil tanker that collided with a second tanker in Ellesmere Port on Thursday has died.

The two vehicles were involved in a crash near the Boat Museum on Oil Sites Road, near Essar's Stanlow refinery, at around 1pm.

At the time, North West Ambulance Service confirmed one driver had suffered a heart attack either before or after the incident.

He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with serious injuries and later died, police have confirmed.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “The driver of one of the tankers, a 40-year-old man from Leigh, was taken to the Countess of Chester hospital with serious injuries, sadly he later died.”

Firefighters worked all night to clean up 7,000 litres of petrol that spilled onto the road following the collision.

Oil Sites Road remains closed this morning while the potentially dangerous operation is under way. Diversions have been put in place and Cheshire West and Chester Council is now in charge of the highways situation.

Large amounts of foam have been used on the spill and fuel left in the damaged tanker has been carefully decanted.

The undamaged tanker was removed from the scene and specialist paramedics, trained to work in hazardous situations, have been on hand in the case of an emergency.

A fire service spokesman said at 9am: “Throughout the course of the night, crews have assessed the road way ahead of the cleaning procedure. Relief crews headed to the incident and decanting began to take place.

“Crews sampled the land to check for hazardous chemicals. Crews jet washed products into a containment ditch created at the roadside, and stood by with hand held foam.

“After completing the decanting of the road tanker, teams carried on cleaning up the road.”

Around five fire engines, police, paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene yesterday.