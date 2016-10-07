Dad from Chester collects special award for dedicated care of his sick daughter

A DAD from Chester rubbed shoulders with celebrities and Prince Harry when he collected an award recognising his care for his daughter.

The Leader revealed last week that Steve Jones had been named as a winner in the national 2016 WellChild Awards.

And on Monday he collected the special recognition award at The Dorchester, Park Lane, London.

One of a select group, he was nominated by Hannah Bemand, head of family services at WellChild, a charity for seriously ill young people.

Steve and other parents had approached the charity with an idea for the #NOTANURSE_BUT campaign to shine a light on the reality of life for families like theirs, whose contribution to providing medical care often goes unrecognised.

His daughter Hannah, 23, has enduring health problems as a result of aggressive treatment to tackle brain cancer she suffered as a teenager, and every day involves complex health care.

Hannah, who also suffered a stroke, requires medication for epilepsy, has to inject herself on a daily basis to combat a non-functioning pituitary gland and has continuing problems with her mobility and memory.

Steve, a nurse turned university lecturer, said: “People see the hospital admission as the time to provide all the support but it’s actually when you bring your child home that you need it most because that’s when the support begins to withdraw.

“We have found if you don’t speak out and get the care your family should have, then you don’t get it.

“Changing from children’s to adult services can also be a challenge for most families as health and social care systems constantly change, and face considerable cut backs in provision. My wife Dianne and I are happy and able to raise our concerns but we fear for other people who might not be in that position.

“We hope the #NOTANURSE_BUT campaign will give them an opportunity to be heard too.”

Hosts for the awards night were Dick and Dom and Gaby Roslin and awards were presented by, among others, Sir Rod Stewart with his son Alastair, Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely from Diversity, Olympic swimming legend, Mark Foster and Ollie Locke and Spencer Matthews from Made in Chelsea.

Speaking at the 2016 WellChild Awards ceremony, Prince Harry said: “This is now my ninth WellChild awards and each year at this remarkable event, I am profoundly moved by the people I have met and the stories they have shared with me. It is one of those moments in life when you are left in awe at the strength of human character, particularly amongst those so young. Watching these children and young people face challenges with such determination, positivity and good humour, never fails to take my breath away.”