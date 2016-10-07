Nicolas Crawshaw rape trial: Complainant tells trial she was raped

A WOMAN has told a court she was raped by a Chester man after she went to his house to borrow a jumper.

Nicolas Crawshaw, of West Street, Hoole, is on trial at Warrington Crown Court for six counts of rape, three sexual assaults and two assaults by penetration against eight different women.

The case is a retrial after a jury in February could not reach a conclusion.

Yesterday, the fourth complainant told Warrington Crown Court she was raped by Crawshaw, 23, after a house party.

She said she had gone to a party at a friend’s house when under-16 with Crawshaw not invited to it, but she had been texting him throughout the day and agreed to meet up with him outside of the party.

The complainant said she walked to meet him on a red bench near his home in Boughton. They talked for a short time but she got cold and said she wanted to go back to the house party.

Crawshaw said she could borrow a jumper from him as his home was nearby and he would walk her back.

The complainant said she went upstairs and into Crawshaw’s bedroom and sat on the bed while he went to his wardrobe.

She said when he turned around he was naked from the waist down.

The complainant said she asked: “What are you doing?”

Crawshaw replied: “Shh, my mum is downstairs”.

He pushed her back on to the bed and covered her mouth with his hand.

The complainant said it “happened so fast, I didn’t have time to catch my breath”.

She also said she thought Crawshaw “had a scar on his side” that felt “bumpy”, but said she had not seen it.

The complainant said afterwards she left the house with Crawshaw but persuaded him she wanted to walk by herself and went back to the house party.

She said she didn’t tell anyone about meeting up with Crawshaw that night, but told her best friend a few weeks later about what had happened.

She said she became involved in the case after another friend who she had told sent her a link to the coverage of Crawshaw’s first trial on Facebook and the police contacted her.

Mark Le Brocq, defending, asked her if the reason she didn’t want to come forward until the police contacted her was because there was “nothing to complain about”.

She said: “That is not true.”

Mr Le Brocq said Crawshaw’s case was they had consensual sexual intercourse in the living room of his house.

The women replied: “That is not true”.

He also said they had sex on another occasion, this time at her home.

She replied: “No.”

The court heard from a friend of the complainant.

He told the court that a few weeks after the house party the woman asked to speak to him privately.

He said she then disclosed Crawshaw had raped her.

He said he was infuriated and wanted to confront Crawshaw, but was asked not to by the complainant.

Proceeding