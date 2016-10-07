Care home in Chester slammed after inspection visit

PEOPLE with dementia at a Chester care home were left to wander into a sluice room and a kitchen containing a hot tea urn, a report has revealed.

Inspectors with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) also found some staff at the Bupa-run Crawfords Walk Nursing Home in Hoole were ‘abrupt and dismissive’ and demanded changes are made.

The government’s health watchdog branded the home ‘inadequate after identifying a catalogue of oversights and regulation breaches during an unannounced visit this summer.

It issued a warning notice and gave Bupa bosses until Monday this week (October 3) to be fully compliant.

In a statement released yesterday, the private healthcare company said it was ‘working hard’ to address the concerns raised.

“We have a new senior management team in place who are working hard to address concerns raised by the CQC,” it said.

“We’ve made significant progress over recent months to offer around the clock quality care.

“We’ve also invested in further staff training for bespoke care for rarer forms of dementia and we immediately addressed safety concerns raised by fitting keypad locks on the kitchen doors and cupboards.

“We’re working with the residents and their relatives to make further improvements.”

Crawfords Walk contains four units: Northgate, for people with mental health illnesses; Watergate and Eastgate, for people with dementia; and Bridgegate, which supports those with physical health needs.

An initial inspection in May this year found the nursing home, on Lightfoot Street, was not compliant with the Health and Social Care Act 2008. A subsequent visit on August 8-9 found issues had not been addressed.

The CQC’s concerns centred on insufficient staffing levels and the ‘health, safety and welfare’ of those living on the Watergate dementia unit.

“Issues we raised related to poor and restrictive practices that had not been identified or addressed,” the inspectors wrote. “Mobility aids such as walking sticks and Zimmer frames were placed out of people’s reach.

“People were left unsupported and not observed at times and this led to a number of situations where inspectors intervened to prevent accidents and incidents occurring.”

CQC inspectors had to stop one person from wandering through an open door into a kitchen where there was a switched on tea urn, and another from walking into a sluice area where disposable items such as incontinence aids are put.

Their report continued: “Observations showed that staff were at times firm and brash in their manner and the tone of voice they used when supporting people.

“We observed staff asking

a person to stand up and transfer from a chair into a wheelchair. We noted that

they were rough when placing the person’s feet on the footplates.

“We observed two staff that were abrupt and dismissive in their manner towards people they supported.

“One staff member told a person to ‘sit down’ when they wanted to go for a walk and another staff member ignored a person when they commented ‘it's not very warm in here’ and walked off as they had finished their shift.”

Other issues included staff failing to properly make use of pressure relieving mattresses, leaving residents susceptible to pressure ulcers, and a living room being left unobserved for 30 minutes.

However, the report also noted that the majority of staff were 'kind, patient and caring', and issues appeared to be confined to the Watergate unit. Bridgegate in particular was safe with caring staff.