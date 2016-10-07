Adventure course test for Mecca Bingo colleagues from Chester

AN INTREPID group of Mecca Bingo colleagues from Chester have raised more than £500 for charity Carers Trust via an underground assault course of zip lines, rope bridges and tunnels.

The group of four undertook the challenge at Zip World Caverns, a group of caverns in Blaenau Ffestiniog, which were inaccessible for 200 years. Jamie Richardson, Jody Holland, Trish Whitehead and Jason Hunt made up the group, who braved the beneath the ground adventure to fundraise for Carers Trust, the club’s longstanding charity partner.

Carers Trust works to support unpaid carers across the UK and has a strong relationship with Mecca Bingo. Last year, the company’s clubs raised a massive £1 million for the charity. Clubs around the UK are each taking part in fundraising activity and this is just one tactic the Mecca Chester team will be deploying in 2016.

Jason Hunt, manager at Mecca Chester, said: “We really enjoyed our adventure underground and it was scarily good fun.

“Travelling via floats, rope bridges and zip lines certainly made for an interesting afternoon with work friends and we were thrilled to raise over £500 for such a deserving charity.”

