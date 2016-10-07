Luke George delighted to be back in the thick of it at Chester FC

LUKE GEORGE is delighted to be back in contention for a place in Chester’s starting XI.

The versatile and experienced Chester defender or midfielder has been waiting patiently for a return to action after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season.

The Blues skipper was introduced a substitute for the second half in Saturday's 5-0 home demolition of Dover Athletic, replacing centre-back Ryan Astles who suffered a wrist injury.

"It was unfortunate the way my return into the team came about, but obviously Ryan had to go off because of a problem with his wrist," George said.

"Ryan has been a quality player throughout the season and he would be missed if he had got a problem, but I knew I was going onto the pitch into a team who are full of confidence after keeping clean sheets and that was definitely in the back of my mind.

"I just wanted to play my part and thankfully we went on and did very well against Dover.

"It's been frustrating to be out of the team this season because of my injury problems, but being in and around the club on a day to day basis I know there is a really good buzz from all the staff and all the players.

Liverpool-born George partnered Sam Hughes in central defence during the second half against Dover and believes the teenager has a bright future.

He added: "I had a good little chat with Sam before our game at Wrexham last week because he was a little bit disappointed about missing out on that one after doing well.

"Macca made his team selection for the Wrexham game based on experience and we trust the gaffer on his decisions, but I spoke to Sam about that and told him he was similar to me when I was his age.

"I know Sam can play in midfield, but he has also played as a centre-half and been quality and he is a keen young lad. He wants to learn and he's determined and he's got all the attributes to go on and have a good career.

"A lot has been said about our squad being young, but that can be a plus because the younger players can be more determined and they always want to prove that they can step up and play one day in the Football League.

"We have also got the right number of older characters who will guide the younger lads, but we don't have to keep being labelled a young squad.

"We have got a lot of youngsters, but I think we have showed how mature we can be from the run of unbeaten games we have had.

“To achieve the run we have had is always very difficult in this league, particularly with five clean sheets on the spin."