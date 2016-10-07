Jon McCarthy braced for awkward FA Cup reunion with Steve Burr

BLUES boss Jon McCarthy believes facing Southport manager Steve Burr in the FA Cup will feel 'awkward.'

McCarthy succeeded Burr as Chester's caretaker boss in April before being appointed on a permanent basis and will now plot the Sandgrounders downfall in a fourth qualifying round tie to be played on Saturday, October 15.

"The fact that it is Steve Burr's team against mine is really strange because all I've ever done is play for him or been his number two and wanted to win matches with him," said McCarthy said.

"I'll be very professional against him and it isn't going to be nice, it's going to be awkward, because I know exactly how it will be.

“There won't be a feud or anything like that.”