Two oil tankers collide in Ellesmere Port spilling 7,000 litres of fuel as driver has heart attack

TWO oil tankers collided in Ellesmere Port spilling 7,000 litres of petrol onto a road and leaving one driver in a serious condition.

Emergency services including five fire engines attended the scene at Oil Sites Road, near Essar's Stanlow plant, at around 1pm after receiving reports of an accident.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said one patient had been in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived, but she could not say if the heart attack happened before or after the accident.

It is understood the man was resuscitated and he is now receiving treatment at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

As a result of the incident Oil Sites Road is currently closed in both directions and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One of the tankers is leaking petrol on to the road. Firefighters are putting foam across the spill and have a covering jet in place.

“The collision is not on the main thoroughfare although a part of Oil Sites Road is currently closed.

“An estimated 7,000 litres of petrol has leaked from the tanker. A blanket of foam has been put across the petrol by firefighters, who are also damming drains and putting foam into a small gulley at the side of the road for environmental protection.”

The NWAS spokesman said a HART (hazardous area response team) remained at the scene to oversee the clear-up operation by the fire service and police. The team includes paramedics specially trained to work in dangerous situations, she said.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 420 of 6/10/2016.