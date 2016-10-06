TWO oil tankers collided in Ellesmere Port spilling 7,000 litres of petrol onto a road and leaving one driver with serious injuries.

Emergency services including five fire engines attended the scene at Oil Sites Road, near Essar's Stanlow plant, at around 1pm after receiving reports of an accident.

Cheshire Police have confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles is currently being treated for serious injuries.

As a result of the incident Oil Sites Road is currently closed in both directions and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One of the tankers is leaking petrol on to the road. Firefighters are putting foam across the spill and have a covering jet in place.

“The collision is not on the main thoroughfare although a part of Oil Sites Road is currently closed.

“An estimated 7,000 litres of petrol has leaked from the tanker. A blanket of foam has been put across the petrol by firefighters, who are also damming drains and putting foam into a small gulley at the side of the road for environmental protection.”