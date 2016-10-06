Chester politician Steven Woolfe recovering in hospital after altercation at UKIP meeting

Chester politician Steven Woolfe is recovering in hospital after being admitted in a "serious" condition following an altercation at a meeting of the party's MEPs.

The 49-year-old MEP said in a statement that a CT scan had shown that there was no blood clot on his brain but that he was being kept in hospital in Strasbourg overnight as a precaution.

"At the moment I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever. As a precaution, I am being kept in overnight awaiting secondary tests to make sure everything in fine," he said.

"I would like everyone to know that the parliamentary staff, the Ukip MEPs with me and hospital staff have been brilliant. Their care has been exceptional.

"I am sitting up, and said to be looking well. The only consequence at the moment is a bit of numbness on the left hand side of my face."

It is understood that Mr Woolfe passed out after suffering what were described as two "epileptic-like fits" as well numbness on the left hand side of his body.

In his statement he made no reference to the reported altercation which took place at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

There were unconfirmed reports that he was punched during the course of an argument while other reports suggested he hit his head after falling heavily.

A spokeswoman for French national police said that the incident had not been reported to them and they had no current plans to investigate.

"If someone decides to ring and make a complaint, we will of course follow it up," she said.

A spokeswoman for the European Parliament confirmed Mr Woolfe had collapsed in the main building in Strasbourg, and said that an investigation into the circumstances was now under way.

The incident comes the day after Mr Woolfe declared he was a candidate for the Ukip leadership following the shock resignation of Diane James.

According to one source it took place at what was described as a "clear the air meeting" with MEPs who had been unhappy at his admission that he had considered defecting to the Conservatives.

In his statement announcing his candidacy, Mr Woolfe said he had been "enthused" by Theresa May's start to her premiership.