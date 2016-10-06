A FOUR-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after falling backwards in school and hitting his head.

Worried parents of children at the Chester primary school were reassured after the helicopter was seen landing in the grounds to transport the child to hospital in Liverpool.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1.15pm on Tuesday when the four-year-old boy, who attends The Arches Primary School, on Saughall Road, Blacon, fell backwards in the role-play area of the school hurting his head.

Michelle Ashfield, headteacher, said paediatric first aid was administered immediately.

“As another paediatric first aider was called, I made the decision to call an ambulance, due to the symptoms of shock being exhibited by the child,” she said.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We arrived at the Arches Primary School at 1.26pm to reports that a male pupil, aged four, had fallen with a suspected head injury.

“While at the scene it was decided to transfer the patient to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool via air ambulance.”

North West Air Ambulance arrived at the scene at about 2pm and a member of the Foundation Stage 2 team travelled with the child to hospital.

The headteacher said she and her close senior management team supported the child’s parents while on the way to the hospital, which is about 30 miles from the school.

Mrs Ashfield said: “The Arches staff demonstrated their professionalism as emergency procedures were put in place and critical incident protocols triggered.

“The school sent a text message to all parents, reassuring them that while an incident had occurred the child in question was safe and their parents had been informed.”

She added that after a thorough medical assessment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the child, who has not been named, was released from hospital with a mild concussion.

“I am sure the child’s classmates will be eager to hear about his helicopter adventures,” Mrs Ashfield added.