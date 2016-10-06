Nicolas Crawshaw rape trial: Schoolgirl raped in Chester's Grosvenor Park, court told

A COURT has heard that a Chester man raped a schoolgirl in Grosvenor Park in broad daylight.

Nicolas Crawshaw, 23, of West Street, Hoole, is accused of six counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration against eight different women. The jury were told that the case was a retrial.

Yesterday Warrington Crown Court heard from the second witness to give evidence in the case. She told the jury that Crawshaw had raped her in a bush in Grosvenor Park when she was a schoolgirl.

She told the court she had bumped into Crawshaw in Chester city centre after breaking up with her boyfriend and was upset.

Crawshaw asked what was wrong and said that he would cheer her up. He took her to Grosvenor Park where they walked for a while before he said that he could see his house from behind one of the bushes.

The alleged victim said she thought this was “weird” but she went in anyway.

She said the next thing she remembers is Crawshaw on top of her raping her.

She said: “I was saying stop and he carried on. I pushed him with as much force as I could muster lying down.

“The next thing I remember is on the bus home trying to piece together what had happened.”

Defending, Mark Le Brocq, said that the idea she was raped in broad day light in a busy park was an “invention”. The woman said that the park wasn’t busy at the time.

Mr Le Brocq suggested that the woman had made up her allegations against Crawshaw with another alleged victim in the case who she is friends with. He said the allegation that he took them behind a bush after saying he could see his house was in both complainants’ stories.

The complainant replied: “That is incorrect. It is a pattern, he is a creature of habit.”

Mr Le Brocq also said that the only reason the woman came forward was because a girlfriend of someone she knew was also giving evidence against Crawshaw.

She said: “I realised there was a lot of people going forward and I would not be on my own. It would not just be me versus Crawshaw.”

The court also heard more evidence relating to the first witness in the case. Elizabeth Evans, a pastoral support worker at Bishops Bluecoat School, who told the court that she had called the police at the time about allegations from two pupils against Crawshaw.

Mrs Evans’ pastoral notes from the time were read to her in court which stated that the girl told her she had been sexually assaulted by Crawshaw, not raped.

The jury then heard evidence from the third complainant. She told the court that Crawshaw had sexually assaulted her at a house party in 2010.

The woman said she had gone to a friend’s house when she was under 16 and Crawshaw was there with another male. She said that during the evening Crawshaw kept “insinuating” that the pair should go upstairs and have sex. She said no but in the morning when she went to get a drink Crawshaw blocked her way out of the kitchen.

She said: “I tried to go upstairs but he grabbed my hand and put it down his pants. I managed to get away and walk off.

“I was shocked and scared.”

She said that she managed to get away and get back to her other friends before leaving around an hour later.

She said she saw Crawshaw on a few occasions after the incident, including going to his house once with other friends.

She also said that one of the other complainants had told her about being allegedly raped by Crawshaw. She said she was “inconsolable” but she did not tell her about Crawshaw sexually assaulting her.

Defending, Mr Le Brocq asked whether she had made up the allegations to support her friend. She replied: “That is incorrect”.

Mr Le Brocq also questioned why she would go to Crawshaw’s house after the alleged incident. She said: “I wasn’t going to let her [her friend] go alone.”

