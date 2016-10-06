Christleton Scouts show the ‘bottle’ to take unusual boat on canal

A TROOP of Scouts has made a boat entirely out of plastic bottles in a bid to earn themselves an award.

The 1st Christleton Scouts have been working towards their craft challenge award during wet weather days over the summer.

The Scouts decided to see what they could do with their household recyclables and after an evening’s deliberation and research, the Scouts voted to build a boat made entirely of plastic bottles.

After spending weeks collecting the materials, leaders provided caulking guns and strong bonding adhesives.

Patrols divided the materials and developed sections of the boat before bringing them altogether as one team. With some help from the leaders and a bottle of expandable foam to plug the gaps the boat was ready to set sail.

Before the dark nights came in the Scouts took their boat on its maiden voyage on the canal in Christleton.

Scouts Hannah Mercer and Martha Rose said: “At first, we had doubts as to whether it would float,

but we were so excited when we saw Beth paddle it across the canoe on the first attempt.”

Henry Robinson was proud of the achievement, saying “the boat looked like a destroyer setting out to sea”.