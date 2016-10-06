Chester MP calls meeting to discuss issues with controversial roundabout

A PROBLEM roundabout in Chester will be the focus of discussions between residents, highways chiefs and the city's MP.

Chris Matheson is hosting a meeting for people to exchange views on the issues associated with the so-called hamburger roundabout in Great Boughton.

He said: “I receive no end of complaints about this issue. That’s why I have pulled together a meeting with officers from Cheshire West and Chester Council and Highways England so residents can highlight the problems and suggest common sense solutions to improve traffic in the area.”

The Boughton Heath junction, known locally as ‘Sainsbury’s roundabout’, was replaced in 2011 to cope with the extra traffic from the new houses being built in Saighton.

The performance of the new scheme has always been considered ineffective by local people, despite upgrades in subsequent years.

The meeting will take place at the United Reform Church on Green Lane in Vicar’s Cross on Saturday October 22 from 10am to 12pm.