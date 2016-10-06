Kane Richards believes Chester FC can extend 'amazing' unbeaten run

KANE RICHARDS believes Chester must avoid complacency if they are to continue their excellent run of form.

The Blues striker is delighted to see his club moving in the right direction and thinks the squad have the potential to kick on.

Jon McCarthy’s men made it six games unbeaten without conceding a goal on Tuesday night when the Blues won 1-0 at North Ferriby United.

“We know that when we click as a team and when everything comes together like it should we can beat anyone in this league,” said Richards, who has seen his side climb to 10th in the National League table.

“Our run of clean sheets has been amazing, but we have been solid for the last five or six games and we have always said that on our day we are capable of scoring four or five goals like we did on Saturday against Dover.

“It was great to see five different players on the scoresheet against Dover because James (Alabi), James (Akintunde) and I are always going to score goals.

“But if we can get three or four people on 10 goals for the season then we know that we'll finish in the top half of the league table.

“The players that have been at Chester since the end of last season have bought into Sharpy and the gaffer's tactics.

“We couldn't ask for any better way of setting up and preparing for games because they put everything in place for us to go and perform in matches.

“We know it's down to everyone in the team once we cross that white line.

"We started the season very inconsistently because we were conceding a few goals, but the gaffer has always told us to believe in ourselves and then we would be able to kick on.

“During the last four, five and six games everybody has started to believe and hopefully we can continue to kick on.

“I know this squad has the potential to do well because I see how well we train, and I'm sure the gaffer and Sharpy will tell you what we are capable of doing.

“But it's up to the players to go out there and actually translate all the good work in training into our matches and continue to believe that we are as good as the best teams in the league and can compete with them.

“It's all down to consistency and making sure we continue to perform and don't let ourselves down.

“There have been a couple of mistakes and we were conceding goals earlier in the season, but we feel we're now setting up well and being solid in most games.

“We just need to keep scoring goals and keep performing to ensure we build on our good form.

“We feel really confident going into every game we play, but there are no easy games in this league and we can't afford to be complacent.”