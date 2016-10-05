Disturbance at Chester mosque in Blacon was 'anticipated' say police

A DISTURBANCE at a mosque in Chester was “anticipated”, police have said.

Officers attended the scene on Clifton Drive, Blacon, at noon on Friday but made no arrests.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said a meeting had been arranged with members of the Chester Shahjalal Mosque and Islamic Centre to discuss the issue.

She said: “Following information received from the local community regarding an anticipated disturbance, Cheshire Police attended the mosque...to keep the peace and provide reassurance.

“Unfortunately, a minor disturbance broke out. However, numerous officers attended to assist and this was quickly resolved. A meeting has been arranged this week with members to discuss the issue.”