Nicholas Crawshaw rape trial: Man denies series of sex attacks against eight women

A JURY has heard that a Chester man raped and sexually assaulted eight women over a two-year period.

Nicholas Crawshaw, 23, of West Street, Hoole, is accused of six counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration against eight different women. The jury was told the case is a retrial.

Opening the case at Warrington Crown Court prosecutor Simon Mills told the court Crawshaw’s case was that “all eight women have chosen to tell lies about him” which, he said, would be a “truly extraordinary series of coincidences”.

Mr Mills said the first alleged victim in the case says Crawshaw sexually assaulted her twice when she was a schoolgirl. The first was alleged to have taken place at Crawshaw’s former home in Boughton when she had gone to his house to borrow a jumper. He had tried to comfort her after breaking up with a boyfriend before sexually assaulting her. The second assault is alleged to have taken place at Bishops’ High School in Boughton Heath, Chester.

The second alleged victim says that she was raped by Crawshaw when she was under 16 in an alleyway in Boughton after he had asked her to come with him to meet a friend of his.

The third complainant said she had just broken up with a boyfriend when she bumped into Crawshaw in Chester city centre. She went with Crawshaw to walk around Grosvenor Park and she said she was taken behind a bush by Crawshaw after he said you could see his home from the park. Mr Mills said this was used as a pretext to attack the girl and rape her.

Mr Mills said the fourth alleged victim went for a sleepover at a friend’s house and Crawshaw was there. During the evening Crawshaw was “insinuating” that the pair should go upstairs for sex. She refused but the next morning, after she went to get a drink, Crawshaw cornered her and grabbed her arm and put it down his trousers before she managed to get away.

The fifth alleged victim claims Crawshaw raped her at his home after she met up with him outside a house party. The complainant said she said she was cold and Crawshaw suggested going to his to get a jumper but when she got into his room she was attacked.

Mr Mills said that the sixth alleged victim went to a sleepover at a friend’s house and Crawshaw was there. She says that Crawshaw pushed her into a bedroom at the house and raped her on a bed.

The seventh alleged victim claims that Crawshaw raped her in Grosvenor Park after she met up with him in Chester. The woman and Crawshaw had previously had consensual sex together and both had just come out of relationships. The woman says they went for a walk in Grosvenor Park, they sat on a bench in the park and Crawshaw touched her.

The woman stood up and asked to leave but Crawshaw asked her to come with him because he could see his home from behind a bush in the park.

The woman says she was sexually assaulted and raped behind the bush.

The eighth victim said she was dragged into a disabled toilet in Cruise nightclub and raped by Crawshaw.

Mr Mills said Crawshaw says he was not in the club that evening but Mr Mills said there was a photograph of Crawshaw in the club on the night in question.

The court heard evidence from the first victim in the case. She told the court, via a video interview, that she met Crawshaw in school. She was sitting on a bench on the junction of Heath Lane and Becketts Lane with her friend and was upset after breaking up with a boyfriend.

Crawshaw came over and asked if she was okay and offered the two girls a jumper to borrow as it had started raining. The girls went back to his house and he took the girl up to his room while her friend stayed downstairs.

The alleged victim said they started talking first and then things “escalated quite quickly” and he pushed her on to the bed. She said he started to get undressed.

The complainant said: “I was saying ‘can you get off please’ and ‘can you let me out of your room’. He was trying to reassure me that it was okay and I was safe. It took him a while before he let me out.”

She said she then told her friend on the way home and she seemed “really shocked”.

The woman said the second incident took place in Bishops’ High School. She bumped into him in the school and he asked her to sit down and speak to her. She did and “he got forward again” and touched her over clothing and tried to kiss her. She said she was “panicked” and she stood up and left.

She said: “I was so adamant that I was not interested.”

Defence barrister Mark Le Brocq put it to the woman that she had been spreading false rumours about Crawshaw in school. She said she had not.

Mr Le Brocq said it was Crawshaw’s case that the two had never spoken. She said: “We did.”

