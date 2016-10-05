PLAYER RATINGS: Chester FC win 1-0 at North Ferriby United

How the Chester FC players rated as they beat North Ferriby United to extend their unbeaten run without conceding a goal to six matches.

LIAM ROBERTS - Produced a number of good saves and catches. 7/10

THEO VASSELL - Looked solid at right-back as he weathered a lot of pressure. 7

SAM HUGHES - Another impressive display in central defence. 8

RYAN ASTLES - Showed bravery as he played with a cast on broken wrist. 7

JOHNNY HUNT - Demonstrated good passing skills and vision at left-back. 7

ELLIOTT DURRELL - Tormented the Ferriby defence with his neat ball control. 7

TOM SHAW - Struggled to make an impact in the centre of the park. 6

RYAN LLOYD - Couldn't provide an influence despite making a few probing runs. 6

CRAIG MAHON - Tried hard to carve an opening but couldn't unlock the Ferriby defence. 6

JAMES AKINTUNDE - Showed plenty of pace in attack. 7

KANE RICHARDS - Struggled to provide any openings or test the home keeper. 6

SUBSTITUTIONS

WADE JOYCE - Didn't manage to break up play in central midfield. 6

LUKE GEORGE - Broke up play and cleared his lines in central defence. 7

JAMES ALABI - Looked strong and did well in attack with Akintunde. 7