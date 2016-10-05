Racing driver from Cheshire celebrating after home win

AN UP-and-coming Cheshire racing driver has won on his home circuit.

Sam Carrington Yates won the BMW Compact Cup race at Oulton Park near Tarporley this month, as well as gaining points for fastest lap putting him fifth overall in the Championship in his first season of racing in the BMW Compact Cup.

The BMW Compact Cup Championship is arguably the most successful UK club circuit racing series of recent years. All participating cars are based on the BMW 318ti Compact.

Sam was sponsored by leading automotive part manufacturers, Wrexham-based Hi-Mark Automotive Ltd and AWE Cheshire Ltd, a national electrical engineering and contracting company based on the Winsford Industrial Estate.

Andrew Woodbine of AWE Cheshire Ltd said: “We are extremely proud to sponsor such a talented up and coming racer like Sam who puts a huge amount of passion into every race.

“The BMW Compact Cup has been exhilarating to watch and we look forward to supporting Sam throughout the season.”

Sam, 26, has been racing for 10 years, however, he has been on the scene since his childhood, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, David Yates.

The father and son team recently raced together in a Chevron B16 in the Master Sports Series at the famous Spa race track in Belgium, believed to be one of the most beautiful race tracks in the world.

Sam’s next race will be at Silverstone on Sunday, October 16.