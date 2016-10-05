Chester pub to honour brothers who fell at the Somme

TWO brothers killed at the Battle of the Somme are to be honoured at an event.

Brothers James Henry Ward and William Ward are commemorated on brass plaques at the Albion in Albion Street, Chester, which is well known for its First World War memorabilia and period ambience.

Landlord Mike Mercer has commissioned regimental researcher Geoff Crump, of the Cheshire Military Museum, to look into the history of the two men, of Railway Cottages, Mouldsworth, near Chester, who were both killed in action in 1916.

Mr Mercer said: “This year marks the centenary of the largest battle ever fought in Europe and it is only fitting we commemorate that by honouring those local heroes who saw action on the Western Front.

“We have put together an evening not purely of remembrance, but of celebration of the lives and histories of our brave Chester soldiers.”

A researcher at the Military Museum for more than 30 years, Mr Crump has established that James Henry Ward was a private in the Royal Army Medical Corps. He was attached to the Machine Gun Corps at the Battle of the Somme and was killed aged just 23. His brother William Ward was a member of the 1st 5th Earl of Chester’s Battalion, Cheshire Regiment, and fell at Neuve Chappell, aged 25.

Further details based on Mr Crump’s research into how the brothers enlisted and served will be featured at the event to coincide with the centenary of the end of the Battle of the Somme.

The Albion Inn played a historic role for the men of the 1st and 5th Battalion as it was opposite the regimental enlisting centre at the Drill Hall in Albion Street.

Mr Mercer added: “Many a solider enjoyed a pint or a meal in the pub before shipping out to France, and for decades many of those veterans came back for special events such as this. Sadly, the last of these veterans passed away some years ago but their memory lives on in the commemorative plaques, histories and war memorabilia that we are proud to maintain here at the pub.”

The event at the pub on Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22, will feature dinner and entertainment with songs from the period sung by Verdun mezzo soprano Patricia Hammond, accompanied by city impressario and Albion favourite Matt Baker.

Tickets are £30. For details visit The Albion Inn on Facebook or call 01244 340345.