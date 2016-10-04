Man robbed of £200 at knife-point at Ellesmere Port cash machine

A MAN was robbed of £200 at knife-point when using a cash machine in Ellesmere Port.

A local resident was using the machine outside HSBC on Whitby Road at 9.55pm on Friday, September, 30, when he was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man threatened the victim with a bladed item and demanded that he withdrew £200.

The victim withdrew the money from the cash machine and handed it over, before the offender fled from the scene.

The offender is described as a white man, early 30’s, of slim athletic build, and about 5’11 inches tall with facial stubble.

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a dark track suit bottoms and a matching top. He also had a dark beany style hat which had a single white band running around it.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Kevin Cooper said: “This was a serious incident and I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“Although this incident occurred at night, Whitby Road is a busy road and I believe that there would have been people in the area at the time of the incident that could hold vital information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1085 of 30/9/2016. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.