Arrest made over assault on frail 80-year-old man in Chester city centre

A 63-YEAR-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a pensioner in Chester city centre.

Officers from Chester Local Policing unit have arrested the man in relation to the assault of a frail 80-year-old man.

The incident occurred at about 11am on Monday, September 19.

The assault took place in an alleyway near Watergate Street.

Following enquiries officers have now arrested the 63-year-old local man in relation to the incident. The man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.