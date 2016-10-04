Mum from Saltney sheds her hair to support two charities

A MUM-of-three had her hair shaved to raise money for two different charities.

Rachel Jones decided to have her hair shaved, which was nearly 15 inches long, at a Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee event at St Mark’s Church, Saltney.

The event was held to raise money for Macmillan Nurses while the hair was donated to make wigs for The Little Princess Trust.

The hair shaved off will make about three wigs for young girls and boys who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment and so far Rachel has raised £1,175 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 39-year-old lost her father to cancer and her friend had also recently lost her mother, so after seeing an advertisement around two months ago for MacMillan Nurses she decided she wanted to do something to help those who suffer with cancer and the nurses who take care of them.

She said: “I was never really nervous about shaving my hair off. I was more apprehensive for my hairdresser because she really didn’t want to do it as my hair was so long.

“I actually really like my hair short. My partner wasn’t over impressed at first but he recognises what doing something like this can achieve.

“I’m also a member of St Mark’s which is why I wanted to do the head shave at their coffee morning to bring more people in to come and watch and maybe have some coffee and cake afterwards.”

Rachel has raised her target of over £1,020 which she says is the weekly wage of a MacMillan nurse, but wants to continue to raise as much as possible to help those in need.

To donate or for more information visit bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/rachel-jones-2/?edit=1.