Jurors sworn in for rape retrial of footballer Ched Evans

JURORS have been sworn in for the retrial of footballer Ched Evans who is facing a charge of rape.

The 27-year-old Chesterfield and Wales striker, a former Rhyl resident, stands accused of assaulting a woman at a hotel in north Wales in May 2011.

A 12 person jury, plus two reserves, were chosen from an initial panel of 24 - which was whittled down after the court heard of 40 witnesses and names featuring in the case.

The two week trial will be presided over by senior judge Mrs Justice Nicola Davies, while the Crown and defence counsel are Simon Medland QC and Judith Khan QC respectively.

Earlier in the day, Evans walked into Cardiff Crown Court with partner Natasha Massey and was photographed by a large number of photographers waiting outside.

The former Manchester City and Sheffield United forward, who also a former youth player at Chester FC, denies the charge against him.

Ahead of the prosecution's opening, which is due to take place this afternoon, Judge Nicola Davies told the jury they must not discuss the case with anyone outside their number.

Jurors were also told by Mrs Justice Davies that Evans had previously been convicted of raping the complainant in the case, but this was later quashed by the Court of Appeal.

The court also heard that a co-defendant Clayton McDonald had been acquitted in the previous trial.

"Do not begin to gather you own research in this case," the judge said.

"We are living in the days of social media and various search engines. Please do not go anywhere near the internet or social media and do you own research.

"This case has a history.

"During the course of the trial you will hear that there has previously been a trial of this defendant and a Mr McDonald at Caernarfon Crown Court.

"Each was separately charged with the offence of rape. Mr McDonald was acquitted.

"This defendant Mr Evans successfully appealed his conviction for rape at the Court of Appeal and the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial.

"This is the retrial.

"There has been publicity in respect of the previous legal proceedings.

"You must ignore everything you have heard or read. You are to try this case on the evidence you hear in this court in this trial and nothing else.

"You must assess this evidence calmly and objectively."