Footballer Ched Evans set to go on trial over rape charge

FOOTBALLER Ched Evans will go on trial on Tuesday to face an allegation of rape.

The Wales striker, a former Rhyl resident who plays for League One side Chesterfield, is accused of raping a woman in May 2011.

His trial at Cardiff Crown Court is expected to last two weeks and will be presided over by Judge Mrs Justice Nicola Davies.

The former Manchester City and Sheffield United forward, who also a former youth player at Chester FC, denies the charge against him.

The 27-year-old entered a not guilty plea during a court hearing in May.