Detectives investigating attempted robbery at cash machine in Kelsall

OFFICERS from Chester CID are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Kelsall.

At approximately 2.45am on Friday, September 30 at least two people attempted to access the ATM cash machine outside the Co-op store on Chester Road, Kelsall.

After failing to access the machine the two offenders got into a saloon car and fled the scene in the direction of Holland’s Lane.

Detective Constable Justin Jones said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident, including CCTV analysis and house to house enquiries.

“As part of my investigation I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and believes they may have seen anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 75 of September 30, 2016.

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.