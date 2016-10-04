Religious group under fire for protest at Chester Pride festival

A RELIGIOUS group’s annual protest at Chester Pride could have a serious effect on young people struggling with their gender identity or sexuality.

This is the view of the event’s organisers, who nevertheless said that Zion Tabernacle’s placard-waving demo failed to detract from the spirit of tolerance and love on Saturday.

Members of the Protestant Evangelical Church brandished banners as the parade marched through the city centre, with one stating: ‘Flee from the wrath to come’.

Many evangelical Christians view homosexuality as a behaviour or choice, rather than a sexual orientation, and believe that it is against Biblical teaching.

Helen Pickin-Jones, chairman of Chester Pride, told the Leader: “Everyone has the right to freedom of speech but for me it is a worry for the very young people in Pride who may be struggling with gender identity or sexuality.

“The protesters are there every year so we expect it now. Thankfully they are a small amount of people compared to the vast amounts who support the event. For people outside the area who haven’t seen it though it might come as a shock.”

She added: “It would be fantastic if we could change these people’s opinions, that’s why we have Pride, but I think in this case they could be too deeply embedded.”

Around 6,000 people attended Chester Pride, a flamboyant and colourful celebration of the city’s LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community. The event is now in its fourth year.

Resident Dean Paton and others attempted to dilute the actions of the church members by offering free hugs in front of them. One young woman held a sign saying: “Cancel out the haters with love.”

Mr Paton, who is also the managing director of the city’s Big Heritage group, wrote on Facebook: “Loved standing shoulder to shoulder with my LGBT friends and loved ones at Chester Pride today. Grace and Eric helped a gang of us give out free hugs to block the Zion Tabernacle this year.”

Chris Matheson, MP for the City of Chester, said the event had proved a huge success and urged people in his constituency to continue embracing tolerance and equality.

“There was a great atmosphere and the place was buzzing,” he said. “I would encourage open hearts, open minds and tolerance because we are all born different but share a common humanity.”

MP for Alyn and Deeside Mark Tami agreed, saying: “Equality is an important issue and there is no place in today’s society for discrimination of any kind. That is why events like Pride are so important. They give us the opportunity to come together and challenge the prejudice that unfortunately exists in today’s society.

“It was great to see so many people here all committed to working towards a more diverse and inclusive society.”

No one from Chester’s Zion Tabernacle was available for comment when the Leader rang the church yesterday.