TV presenter Clare Balding welcomed at junior school in Chester

TELEVISION presenter Clare Balding visited a Chester school to chat to youngsters about confidence and self-belief.

She also signed copies of her new book The Racehorse Who Wouldn’t Gallop when she dropped in at the King's Junior School last week.

A well-known presenter and broadcaster, Clare most recently covered the Rio Olympics for the BBC.

A spokesman for the school said: “Clare presented an inspirational and motivating talk to all the junior school pupils, where she took the opportunity to talk about the importance of confidence, commitment and believing in yourself.

“The pupils were able to chat with her about the Olympics, and who their favourite Olympic heroes are, something all the pupils thoroughly enjoyed, asking Clare lots and lots of questions!”

She added: “Clare has recently released her fabulous new book and she took the time to talk to each pupil individually about the book, signing a personal copy for each and every one of them.

“Our pupils can’t wait to read about Charlie, Noble Warrior and Percy the Pony, and we are sure that they will cherish their signed copies for years to come.”