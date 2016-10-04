Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy highlights Sam Hughes' improvement ahead of North Ferriby United clash

JON McCARTHY sang the praises of centre-back Sam Hughes ahead of tonight’s match at North Ferriby United.

The Chester boss is impressed with the way the 19-year-old had grown in stature during the club’s 5-0 victory against Dover Athletic.

Hughes started alongside Ryan Astles in central defence on Saturday until the latter suffered a suspected broken wrist and was replaced at half-time by Luke George as Chester extended their unbeaten run without conceding a goal to five games.

Hughes contributed to a performance that featured goals from Johnny Hunt, James Alabi, Craig Mahon, Elliott Durrell and James Akintunde and the Blues are now 12th in the National League table.

"I thought Sam was the most responsible one on Saturday playing at centre-half with Luke and that was really pleasing for me because Sam has moved on a level and I think I'm playing a little bit of a part in that,” McCarthy said. "The players are proving me right a lot of the time and that feels great.

"Blaine Hudson might have been available for the Dover game and I could have had the doctor look at him, but Sam was disappointed to miss out on a starting place at Wrexham where the players made it work for me.

"I told Blaine on Friday that I wasn't going to involve him until his stitches come out and until he was right.

"I could have played my captain (Luke George) against Dover because he was available, but I picked Sam because I wanted to see him against better opposition.

"And because Liam Roberts and Theo Vassell had come through the experience at Wrexham I knew I could play three younger players against Dover.”

Mahon also saluted the performance of Hughes: "Sam has been fantastic after the disappointment of not starting last week at Wrexham, but the gaffer spoke to him about that.

"We all know what Sam can do and he came in against Dover and showed he is a true professional and it was great to watch a young lad like him have a great head on his shoulders.

"Sam is a credit to himself and a credit to the club and hopefully he can keep his spot now and push other defenders on.”

McCarthy is hoping that Astles will be available tonight, while Ross Killock is in contention after injury.

He said: “We think Ryan broke his wrist after falling heavily on Saturday, but I think he came into the game with a problem.

“But Ryan is as hard as nails and I think other players would have had an x-ray, but if it's a break to one of the small bones in the wrist hopefully he can get a lightweight cast and then hopefully he'll be available because he's been a bit of a talisman during our run of clean sheets.

“Ross is also now available after training in our last four or five sessions. He has missed quite a lot, so at the minute it's like pre-season for him, but I've enjoyed watching him and Luke back in training and seeing them has given everybody a lift.”

Whoever McCarthy picks, he knows his side will be favourites to beat North Ferriby, adding: “We know that we'll start as favourites to beat North Ferriby tonight but that was the case when we faced Guiseley and Braintree so we recognise the situation we're in.

"The players will know what I'll hit them with in training in the run up to the North Ferriby game and Sharpy and I will do our work by watching North Ferriby in preparation.

"Sharpy and I need to remind the players of the opportunity they have given themselves. We give them some targets and I've got a board downstairs where players will see if we don't pick up points we'll be 20th or 21st, but if we take nine points we'll probably be about sixth based on the average in the league in the last 10 years.

"If we win our next two games then we could be in sixth position, and if we go and get another win then we'll be in a nice healthy position going into a tougher run of games."