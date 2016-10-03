Chester Pride 2016: Thousands brave the rain to celebrate city's colourful festival

THOUSANDS of people braved the weather to celebrate diversity in the city at this year’s Chester Pride.

About 6,000 people attended the event, which was held at Castle Square and started with a parade through the city centre streets at midday, before the first act hit the main stage at 1pm.

A new stage was added to the event this year with the Drum with our Hands Original Music Stage being added alongside the M&S Bank Main Stage and the Glitter Lounge - a cabaret tent – which returned for the fourth year.

One of the organisers, Jenna Pickin-Jones, said that numbers were “slightly down” on last year due to the weather.

“But the weather didn’t put many people off to be honest so it went really, really well,” she added

“There was just an amazing atmosphere with people showing their support, dancing under their brollies. It was just a really good day.”

Among the headliners on the main stage were Stooshe, Danny Beard – a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist and the Vivienne – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Ambassador.

There was also an improved children’s play area with activities including story time and arts and crafts. The health and wellbeing zone was also bigger with 70 stalls including this year’s charity push “Talk with Pride” which offered support and advice for people with mental health conditions.

Some protesters gathered at Chester Cross to voice their opposition to the event as the parade went by, but Miss Pickin-Jones said that it “didn’t put us off at all”.