Chester Marathon 2016: Thousands pound city's streets for annual event

THOUSANDS of runners pounded the streets for this year’s MBNA Chester Marathon and 26km metric marathon.

Visitors and residents lines the route to cheer on the athletes as they passed through the historic city centre on Sunday.

Joint race organiser Chris Hulse, of Active Leisure Events, said: “The route offers some fantastic spectating opportunities.

Images and video by Simon Warburton

“From the event’s traditional base at Chester Racecourse at 9am where they are started by the town crier, the runners headed into the city centre passing the town hall, cathedral, Eastgate Clock, amphitheatre and through the Walls before heading out of the city across the Old Dee Bridge.”

The route then took runners by the Duke of Westminster’s estate, through Pulford, before crossing the border into Wales and the villages of Lavister and Rossett.

Crossing the river at Farndon, the return to England signalled the beginning of the home stretch through Churton, Aldford and Huntington.