PLAYER RATINGS: Chester FC thrash Dover 5-0

How the Chester FC players rated during the comprehensive victory over Dover.



LIAM ROBERTS: Made a string of important saves to extend his team's unbeaten run. 8

THEO VASSELL: Looked solid in his right back role and frustrated Dover's line of attack. 8

RYAN ASTLES: Paid a heavy price for his bravery after landing awkwardly to an aerial challenge. 8

SAM HUGHES: Provided a big and important presence in his return to the heart of defence. 9

JOHNNY HUNT: Tormented Dover with his penetrating runs on the left and into attack. 8



RYAN LLOYD: Never stopped closing down and breaking up play in the centre of midfield. 8

TOM SHAW: Demonstrated his battling qualities before unfortunately picking up an injury. 8

CRAIG MAHON: Produced a characteristic never-say-die display in midfield and attack. 8

ELLIOTT DURRELL: Kept Dover on their toes with his ability to carve openings in final third. 8

KANE RICHARDS: Showed his pace and movement to great effect. 8

JAMES ALABI: Doubled Chester's lead and worked extremely hard for his team's cause. 8

SUBSTITUTES



LUKE GEORGE: Replaced Ryan Astles at the break and showed strength in central defence. 8

WADE JOYCE: Produced a number of important tackles to deny Dover in final 15 minutes. 7

JAMES AKINTUNDE: Rewarded for all his hard work when he netted Chester's fifth goal. 8