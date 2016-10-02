Jon McCarthy hails 'outstanding' Chester FC display in 5-0 rout of Dover Athletic

JON MCCARTHY hailed an 'outstanding' display by Chester as they thrashed Dover Athletic 5-0.

Goals from Johnny Hunt, James Alabi, Elliott Durrell, Craig Mahon and substitute James Akintunde secured the Blues their latest success after a goalless opening half.

And Chester have now remarkably gone 450 minutes without conceding a goal in a five-match unbeaten run which has yielded 11 points out of a possible 15.

"I was really pleased for the players because they had worked so hard in the run up to the game," Chester boss McCarthy said.

"On Monday I was willing to give seven of my players a day off to get them fresh for the match, but all seven of them said no, and the players who aren't in the squad were there doing extra running and doing extra work because they want to be in the squad.

"All our organisation, shape and workrate means that the players are staying in games now, but for them to go to the level they showed in the second half is just a really important part of their development.

"Dover have very good National League players and a lot of clubs would covet their players, but when my players back up my belief in them then performances like this give me a reference point and I can go and say that's what you are capable of.

"But it's been a massive effort from my backroom staff including Ian Sharps who is always pushing us on. His work ethic is reflected in the team and me and him match one another stride for stride. But nothing happens unless the players produce on the pitch, and what we are doing is outstanding.

"We had an outstanding start to the second half after managing to keep a clean sheet in the first half.

"I didn't think we really had the belief for 20 or 30 minutes, although I thought we still created the best chances in the first half.

"The little breakthrough when Kane Richards burst to the byline and fired the ball across goal was the moment when my team thought we can hurt Dover, and I think Dover then realised we could hurt them.

"I told the players at half time that we just needed them to have the desire, the hope and the hunger, and they went and did it.

"Kane set the first goal up for Johnny Hunt and we just got better from that point on. Johnny was up against Ricky Miller who would have probably been most people's match-winner, but Johnny took care of that and scored our first goal and nobody should under-estimated the performance he gave because his link up play with Craig Mahon was brilliant.”