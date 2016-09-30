Roman Originals store at Cheshire Oaks to close with loss of nine jobs

AN ELLESMERE Port shop is set to close with the loss of nine jobs.

Roman Originals, in Cheshire Oaks, is set to close after the management failed to reach and agreement with McArthur Glen, the owners of Cheshire Oaks, to renew the lease.

A spokesman for Roman Originals said: “The landlord were not prepared to negotiate the lease and the lease has now come to an end.

”Some members of staff will be redeployed and some will be made redundant.”

Staff were told on Tuesday that they would be losing their jobs.

McArthur Glen has been contacted for a comment but have not replied.