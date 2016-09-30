Arson attack at Chiquito restaurant in Cheshire Oaks

CHIQUITO in Cheshire Oaks has been subjected to an arson attack this afternoon.

Two fire engines, one from Ellesmere Port and one from Chester, attended the incident which was on Coliseum Way, Ellesmere Port at 1.45pm.

The restaurant was evacuated whilst firefighters fought a small fire in the ground floor toilet of the building.

The crews, four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, put out the fire using a hose reel jet. A thermal imaging camera was used to check there were no further areas of heat and a high pressure fan used to ventilate the building.

It is thought the fire was started deliberately and a joint investigation with Cheshire Police is being carried out. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or Cheshire Police on 101.