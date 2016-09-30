Bid to boost evening shopping in Chester is hailed a success

A BID to boost the evening economy in Chester has been hailed a success.

Thursday night footfall between July and August is up 22 per cent year-on-year following CH1ChesterBID’s Head Out Not Home campaign.

New footfall figures for August also show an increase of almost 20 per cent year-on-year

CH1ChesterBID has hailed the support of the city for its campaign, after new figures revealed that city centre footfall on Thursday evenings was up over the summer.

Launched in July, the campaign was designed to help bridge the gap between the city’s daytime and evening economies. More than 40 retailers including Primark, Next, Debenhams and many inside the Grosvenor Shopping Centre agreed to keep their doors open late every Thursday and a range of special events and activities were organised to attract more high street visitors.

According to independent data, more than 141,000 people visited Chester city centre between

4-9pm on Thursdays across a nine-week period between July and the end of August – an increase of more than 25,000 people against comparative Thursday night footfall figures in 2015.

Newly released August footfall figures have also shown a significant increase in the total number of city centre visitors during the month. A new report1 produced for CH1ChesterBID showed that city visitors were up by almost 20 per cent year-on-year to just under two million – well above the UK average, which was up by just 1.1 per cent. The figures follow a similarly busy July for Chester, where footfall was up by 13 per cent.

Carl Critchlow, BID manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “It’s been a fantastic summer in Chester city centre and the latest footfall figures for Thursday evenings and for August are extremely positive.”

A range of music and street entertainment was organised by CH1ChesterBID during the summer, as well as two dinosaur-themed trails, which proved hugely popular among couples, friend groups and families.

Mr Critchlow added: “We’re already focused on the build-up to Christmas and we’ve got some wonderful events and activities in the pipeline and of course, late night shopping will be back on Thursdays from late November.”

For more information about events, activities and festivals taking place in Chester city centre, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk