Special collection of watercolour paintings to go on sale at Chester Antiques Show

A SPECIAL collection of 17 watercolour paintings by the Liverpool artist Thomas Mackay, who worked about 1900, will go on sale at The Chester Antiques Show at Chester Racecourse.

Mackay (1851-1920) is well known as a painter working in the French Impressionist style and used his natural talent to depict rural views around North Wales and Cheshire.

He lived and worked in and around Liverpool and exhibited widely.

The paintings will be offered for sale by Graham Reed, of Graham Reed Fine Art, a regular exhibitor at the Chester Show, to be held from October 13-16.

Mr Reed said: “Thomas Mackay is a popular and well-known artist who is always sought-after by collectors.

This collection features a number of typical works, several with female figures and farm animals in charming settings. They are a delight and will appeal to admirers of English watercolour painting.”

Also of special interest will be a rare original early map of Cheshire by the father of English cartography Christopher Saxton (c.1540-1610).

To be shown by James Dickinson Antiquarian Maps, the map depicts Cheshire, its villages, towns and features, as it was in 1577. This rare, early item will be for sale at £9,000.

The Chester Antiques Show takes place every October.