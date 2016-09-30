Tourism in Chester is booming with record visitor numbers

TOURISM in Chester is booming, according to new figures released by a research firm.

The figures, which were collected by Global Tourism Solutions, show that there have been record figures for 2015 with the impact of the visitor economy to Chester and Cheshire totalling £2.61billion – a five per cent increase on 2014.

The figures also show visitor numbers are up to 47.3 million across the county, a rise of four per cent.

Alison Duckworth, director of tourism for Marketing Cheshire, said: “These figures reveal unequivocally that the Cheshire visitor economy is continuing to grow and flourish.

“They are our best tourism results to date and there is every indication we can sustain this growth.

“The region has so much to offer in terms of attractions, accommodation and experience – and with the continued collaborative effort to market our unique quintessential British experiences to both home and abroad, we will continue to build the awareness of this wonderful region.”

Ms Duckworth said that Marketing Cheshire was still working hard to continually improve the figures.

Its recently-launched #perfectchester and #perfectcheshire social media campaign reached more than 10 million people, which the organisation said resulted in an increase of 11 per cent in bookings on its website.

She added: “We also have plenty to shout about in 2017 and you can expect to see our #perfectcheshire campaigns introduce our audience to the new cultural centre for Chester,as well as a host of new restaurants, hotels, exhibitions and attractions across the region. “Tourism is imperative to our region’s economy and while we are delighted by the 2015 and 2016 figures, we are still striving to do more.

“ We have a region that deserves to be in the UK’s top 10 and this is our aim for the coming years.”

Businesses in the city have also said they have experienced an increase in their visitor numbers.

Chester Zoo has reached its millionth visitor in record time, two weeks ahead of its previous record.

It was also named as the most visited paid for attraction outside of London in 2015.

Jamie Christon, managing director of Chester Zoo, said: “There is no doubt that Cheshire as a region is growing in popularity.

“We have seen record results this year, and we attribute it to both the advances and investment we have made at the zoo itself and also the increased visitors to the region.

“We are working together better than ever – as Cheshire and also the greater Northern region – to create exciting visitor experiences and by creating the infrastructure for visitors to enjoy them.”

Hoteliers around the region have reported increased occupancy throughout the summer and higher revenue yields.

The Chester Grosvenor has seen a growth of 11 per cent on sales from August last year to this year, with an occupancy rate of 97.4 per cent.

Arts producer Storyhouse has seen positive growth and results this summer. It enjoyed 25,000 ticket sales for the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, with the biggest programme to date.

Nearly 50 per cent of the visitors came from outside of Cheshire.

Storyhouse chief executive Andrew Bentley said: “Summer 2016 was an excellent year for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

“As well as presenting our biggest programme to date, we welcomed a large proportion of tourists to the theatre.

“Nearly half of our audiences came from outside of Cheshire – which is testament to the collaborative tourism marketing campaigns that have happened during the year.

“These results are very encouraging as we look ahead to the opening of Storyhouse, the £37m cultural centre and major visitor attraction, set to open next spring.”