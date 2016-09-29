Ryan Lloyd calls on Chester FC to build on 'brilliant' recent defensive record

RYAN LLOYD thinks the Blues can capitalise on their self-belief and climb into the top half of the league table.

The Blues midfielder has been impressed with his club’s run of form as they prepare to entertain Dover Athletic tomorrow at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (3pm kick-off).

Lloyd, who is on loan from Port Vale, has scored twice in eight appearances for Chester so far this season and is full of confidence in an upbeat Blues squad.

“We’ve got a good side and I don’t see any reason why we can’t build on our four game unbeaten run,” Lloyd said.

“We’ve been trying to improve our league position and get into the top half of the league table, and I think we have already shown that we are good enough to compete with the teams near the top.

“We’ve beaten some good sides this season and we shouldn’t fear anyone.

“Everyone in the team has been doing a good job, but we have to continue to do that and make sure we show some consistency.

“I think our brilliant defensive record of four consecutive clean sheets has been down to a self belief within the squad. We have looked solid, but there are still things we can improve on.”

Lloyd, 22, is in his second loan spell at the Blues having played last season when Steve Burr was at the helm.

He added: “I feel I’m doing alright at the minute, but I would like to score a few more goals.

“I’ve been happy to help the team be solid and do my bit in midfield and I’m hoping we can continue to improve.

“The next step is to work on trying to create more chances, but we have to make sure we don’t leave ourselves open to counter-attacks.

“I definitely think there are plenty of goals in the team and it would be great to see us capitalising on the pace of Kane Richards and James Akintunde.”

Chester boss Jon McCarthy admits he is wary of the threat posed by Dover, who are managed by Chris Kinnear.

The Whites are currently ninth in the National League table after securing four wins from their last five matches which include victories against Forest Green Rovers and Lincoln City.

McCarthy said: "I have so much respect for him, the teams he puts out and the way he conducts himself," said McCarthy.

"I won't be taking him for granted. He has that experience, know-how and has a lot of good players.

"We have an opportunity to pick up some points over the next few games.

"I think they will be wary of us, though. I think of lot of teams will be and so they should be.

"They are strong, maybe not as strong as last year as they have had a lot of changes.

"They are another team who is up there who will be a threat to our recent run of good form.

"They are out on a limb down there but able to attract some good players at our level. They are starting to show good form and it is a good test for us and that is what we want."