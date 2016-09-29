Bikers all dressed up for charity ride through Cheshire's villages

IT was a spectacle to behold as more than 70 bikers dressed in their Sunday best rode in convoy through Chester.

Raising cash and awareness for men’s health charity Movember, the motorcycle enthusiasts rode out from Bill Smith Motors on Tarvin Road to The Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall.

Decked out in tweed with moustaches freshly waxed, they travelled through picturesque villages before heading back to the city.

Shoppers looked on in awe as the bikes passed under the Eastgate Clock before parking up by the River Dee and finally finishing at Chester Racecourse with drinks on 1539’s roof terrace.

Mark Smith, from Bill Smith Motors, said: “The aim of this ride was quality over quantity when it comes to the motorcycles and I think we nailed that; distinguished classic bikes are what’s called for while celebrating the fashion around motorcycles of a bygone era.

“Our ride was very safe, slow and civilised as any Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride should be and enjoyed by all who took part or waved us on.”

He added: “A huge thank you goes out to not just all the finely dressed bikers who rode out and raised much needed funds, but to the people in cars and pedestrians in and around Chester too as they let our convoy of classic style bikes stay together; this was so important to our safety and the awareness of the ride.

“The huge buzz and feel-good factor you get from riding a bike makes this ride out the perfect way to support men’s health charity Movember which carries out a lot of work around mental health; riding is a skill that requires major concentration with fantastic adrenaline rewards – do it well and do it right and a ride out on a bike is guaranteed to make you feel great and it certainly did that yesterday for everyone who took part.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and partner Movember foundation charities are still taking donations via www.billsmithmotors.co.uk for the worldwide event with an aim to raise £5 million for prostate cancer research and men’s health charities.

A total of 56,767 people reportedly took part on Sunday across 500 cities in more than 90 countries.