A NEW aerial park complete with trampolining, parkour and a ninja course will open in Ellesmere Port next month October.

Freedome is set to launch at the Collesium in Cheshire Oaks within the next two weeks and is being touted as the world’s first all-action, freestyle aerial park.

The centre will invest £1.8million into the local economy and create 45 full time jobs.

Managing director for UK and Europe, Peter Brown, said: “After a long tenure in the adventure activity industry, I’m so excited to be part of the team launching the world’s very first Freedome. The concept is going to blow people’s minds and the technology that we use is leaps ahead of anything that currently exists on the market. Our guests are going to be able to enjoy the best entertainment experience knowing that they are in the safest possible hands. Freedome will define the next generation of entertainment destination.”

Following the launch of the first park in Cheshire Oaks, Freedome will be aggressively pursuing strategic growth in the UK while establishing flagship locations in territories across Europe. At present, there are plans in place for Freedome parks in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Russia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and France.