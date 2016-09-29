Chester's Italian restaurant La Fattoria has plans for second site in city

NEW details have emerged on a popular Italian restaurant’s plans to open up a second eatery in Chester.

The Leader revealed earlier this month the owners of La Fattoria, on Lower Bridge Street, were eyeing up the current Co-op store on Faulkner Street in Hoole.

Supermarket bosses had previously informed the owners of the building they intended to terminate the lease as they concentrate on a new store at the former Elms Medical Centre around the corner.

Planning permission has already been granted for the new restaurant, and a ‘design and access statement’ has now been produced by architects on behalf of La Fattoria.

It describes in detail the layout of the new restaurant, which will include space for 70 customers, a reception and waiting area, and a bar.

It will also boast a ‘feature pizza oven’ that will be a focal point.

The document, produced by Andy Foster Architects, adds: “The street entrance is to be maintained as present, with a double door set back from the pavement to create a small covered entrance area.

“New sliding windows to the front elevation and new hinged glazed double doors are proposed that would be more fitting for a restaurant. From the front door guests approach a reception and waiting area to the right.

“The restaurant seating is to the left hand side.

“Further in the room there is a bar and at the end an area is sectioned off for a feature pizza oven.”

The planned arrival of La Fattoria in Hoole has received a positive attitude from many locals, who are already busy preparing their bid for the Great British High Street of the Year Awards 2016.

Linda Hobbs and Sue Mason, of community group Nottinghoole, said yesterday: “The arrival of a fantastic restaurant like La Fattoria in Hoole is great news, and we will welcome them with our usual Hoolster friendliness and enthusiasm.

“With the popularity and buzz on social media regarding their arrival, we think it will be an asset to the daytime trade in Hoole.”

The architects’ document states there is a demand for restaurants in the area, with just two restaurants or cafes out of 45 units on Faulkner Street.

“Hoole is an area attractive to young professionals and families who enjoy meeting for coffee and eating out in the neighbourhood besides the amenity of local shops,” the report states.

“Our client runs a successful restaurant in Chester itself and sees the location in Hoole as a viable opportunity for a new restaurant.”

The existing La Fattoria has enjoyed success in recent years, with the restaurant regularly packed.

It is known for its authentic Italian atmosphere and food.