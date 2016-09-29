Chester FC striker James Alabi wants to hit 20-goal mark this season

JAMES ALABI is determined to try and break the 20-goal mark this season.

The Chester striker wants his team to build on their current form of four games unbeaten as they prepare for this Saturday’s home clash against Dover Athletic.

Alabi, who has netted twice in eight appearances so far this term, revealed he and other Blues strikers Kane Richards and James Akintunde are working hard in training to ensure they convert their goalscoring opportunities.

“Kane, James and me have a great relationship and we are always working hard and trying to help one another on the training ground to make sure we can make a difference in matches,” Alabi said.

“We have a laugh and a joke and we all want to score more goals than we have been doing so far this season.

“I have set myself a goalscoring target for the season and I am keeping it to myself, but any striker wants to end every season with 20 goals or more.

“I’d like to get back to the form I showed last season when I scored four goals in our 8-2 home win against Aldershot and I know I can, but it was so frustrating to get sent off against Maidstone and serve a suspension earlier this season.”

Alabi started his career at Stoke City before loan spells at Scunthorpe, Forest Green, and Accrington Stanley.

He joined Ipswich at the start of the 2015-16 season after netting two goals in as many games for the under 21s and scored on his debut in a 4-1 League Cup second round victory against Doncaster.

The London-born 21-year-old then joined Grimsby on loan in January before being released by Ipswich and has joined the Blues until the end of this season.

“It was a bit of a struggle earlier this season because we were making too many individual defensive errors,” he said. “But our run of four unbeaten games and four clean sheets has been great to see because the gaffer and Sharpy have been working hard with everyone to make sure we are organised and getting results.

“The communication in the team is far better and we are defending well as a whole team.

“Everybody has been impressed with the way we have kept things tight, but we are now trying to make sure we create more chances and score more goals.

“Kane, James and me know we need to put the ball in the back of the net more often than we have been and we are working hard to put that right.

“We need to build on all our good defensive work by improving on our attacking play and by starting to put our games to bed.”

Alabi views this weekend’s fixture against Dover as an opportunity for Chester to kick on and start to capitalise on their impressive run of form.

He added: “The gaffer has spoken to the players briefly in training about the way Dover will play, but it’s all about what we do and how we play.

“It’s a home match and an opportunity for us to put more points on the board and we fancy ourselves against anyone at home, so we’ll focus on what we do.

“We have to make sure that we start the game well and take the game to Dover and play as well as we did in our wins against Dagenham & Redbridge and Sutton United.”